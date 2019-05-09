Rupee (RUP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Rupee has a market cap of $151,510.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000713 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 34,357,700 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

