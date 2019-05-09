RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

RR Donnelley & Sons has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 52.2% annually over the last three years. RR Donnelley & Sons has a dividend payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RR Donnelley & Sons to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Shares of NYSE RRD opened at $3.45 on Thursday. RR Donnelley & Sons has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $270.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.41.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RR Donnelley & Sons stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 752,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of RR Donnelley & Sons worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

