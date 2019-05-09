Royal Bank of Canada Boosts AGCO (AGCO) Price Target to $86.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $86.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGCO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of AGCO and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $76.00 price target on shares of AGCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AGCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. AGCO has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 11.62%. AGCO’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AGCO will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AGCO news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lara Thrush Long sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $139,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,263.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,300 shares of company stock valued at $12,143,601. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in AGCO by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in AGCO by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,717,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,995,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

