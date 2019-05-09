Roku (ROKU) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ROKU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roku from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Roku from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.04.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $64.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -811.50 and a beta of 3.61. Roku has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $77.57.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Roku’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CFO Steve Louden sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $9,050,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chas Smith sold 16,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $1,049,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 411,320 shares of company stock valued at $25,365,026. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Roku by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,283,000 after purchasing an additional 925,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 72.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,527,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,096,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Roku by 378.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,129,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

