Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 780,645 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 259.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,081,800 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 780,645 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $42,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 698 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.98%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $84,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,255 shares of company stock worth $6,987,176 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Applied Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/robeco-institutional-asset-management-b-v-acquires-780645-shares-of-applied-materials-inc-amat.html.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.