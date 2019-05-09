River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 22,704 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,704 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $46,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,876.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 4,916 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $414,025.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,520.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,400 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $353,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,864 shares of company stock worth $1,037,986. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Macquarie set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.90.

NYSE:OMC traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.75. 4,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,661. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $84.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 8.76%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

