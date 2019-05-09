River & Mercantile LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB)

River & Mercantile LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of River & Mercantile LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,291,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,123,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,456,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.69. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,975. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.32 and a 12 month high of $52.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

