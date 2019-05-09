Ritter Pharmaceuticals (RTTR) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

RTTR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.89. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,297. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Ritter Pharmaceuticals will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) by 300.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned 0.98% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

