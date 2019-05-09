Rise Price Reaches $0.0112 on Top Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 52.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 9th. Rise has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $3,935.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rise has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, YoBit and RightBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00080139 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007596 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000369 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000468 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 136,810,904 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, OpenLedger DEX and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

