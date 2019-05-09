RingCentral (RNG) Price Target Raised to $135.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on RingCentral from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on RingCentral from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded RingCentral from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RingCentral from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.72.

NYSE:RNG opened at $118.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,951.25 and a beta of 0.95. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $121.28.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.54 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 2,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $206,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,117.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 134,269 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.05, for a total value of $13,970,689.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,252,531.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 513,774 shares of company stock valued at $53,638,015 in the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,393,000 after purchasing an additional 59,673 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 330,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,734,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 329,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,630,000 after purchasing an additional 25,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 532,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,568,000 after purchasing an additional 60,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

