Rikoon Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Raytheon (RTN)

Rikoon Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 14,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Raytheon by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL increased its position in Raytheon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 2,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.86, for a total transaction of $643,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,237.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 4,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $752,845.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,797,309.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,657 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,619. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.32. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.9425 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is 35.53%.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “positive” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.36.
Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.
