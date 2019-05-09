Rhumbline Advisers Sells 20,055 Shares of Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 408,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,055 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $32,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $79.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is 16.73%.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Majdi Abulaban sold 25,130 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 19,689 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $1,708,808.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Nomura started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aptiv to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

