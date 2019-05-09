Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (RNN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REXAHN PHARMACTICALS is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to discover, develop and commercialize innovative treatments for cancer, central nervous system disorders, sexual dysfunction and other unmet medical needs. Rexahn’s compounds are designed to uniquely treat various disease states while significantly minimizing side effects in order to allow patients to regain quality of life through therapy. “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price target on shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $28.56.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

About Rexahn Pharmaceuticals

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as bladder, colon, lung and cervical cancer; and RX-5902 that is in Phase IIa clinical trials to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

