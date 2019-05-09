Reviewing Zoom Technologies (ZOOM) and Fabrinet (FN)

Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) and Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Zoom Technologies alerts:

Zoom Technologies has a beta of 88.14, suggesting that its share price is 8,714% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fabrinet has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Zoom Technologies and Fabrinet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Technologies N/A N/A N/A Fabrinet 7.08% 14.91% 10.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zoom Technologies and Fabrinet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Fabrinet 0 2 3 0 2.60

Fabrinet has a consensus price target of $54.60, suggesting a potential downside of 7.39%. Given Fabrinet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fabrinet is more favorable than Zoom Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zoom Technologies and Fabrinet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fabrinet $1.37 billion 1.59 $84.16 million $2.98 19.79

Fabrinet has higher revenue and earnings than Zoom Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.5% of Fabrinet shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Zoom Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Fabrinet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fabrinet beats Zoom Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoom Technologies

Zoom Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test. Its products comprise switching products, such as reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers, optical amplifiers, modulators, and other optical components and modules that enable network managers to route voice, video, and data communications traffic through fiber optic cables at various wavelengths and speeds, and over various distances; tunable lasers, transceivers, and transponders; and active optical cables, which provide high-speed interconnect capabilities for data centers and computing clusters, as well as for Infiniband, Ethernet, fiber channel, and optical backplane connectivity. The company also offers solid state, diode-pumped, gas, and fiber lasers used in semiconductor processing, biotechnology and medical device, metrology, and material processing industries; and differential pressure, micro-gyro, fuel, and other sensors used in automobiles, as well as non-contact temperature measurement sensors for the medical industry. In addition, it designs and fabricates application-specific crystals, lenses, prisms, mirrors, and laser components and substrates, as well as other custom and standard borosilicate, clear fused quartz, and synthetic fused silica glass products. The company serves original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. Fabrinet was incorporated in 1999 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.