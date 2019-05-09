Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE: CFR) in the last few weeks:

5/6/2019 – Cullen/Frost Bankers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Cullen/Frost have underperformed the industry, over the past three months. The first-quarter 2019 results indicated top-line strength, elevated expenses and provisions. The company’s significant exposure to real estate in its loan portfolio remains a concern. Further, rising costs, mainly resulting from expanding franchise, are likely to deter bottom-line growth. However, the company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. With a rising interest-rate environment and improving non-interest bearing deposits, the company's net interest income and net interest margin are likely to grow. Nevertheless, continued deterioration in credit quality will likely escalate borrowing costs for the company.”

4/26/2019 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $94.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2019 – Cullen/Frost Bankers was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/26/2019 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $115.00. They wrote, “1Q19 EPS of $1.79 beat consensus of $1.74, driven by a wider NIM (up 7bps linked-quarter). on hold and LIBOR down, further NIM expansion is unlikely, so we are tempering previous stronger growth expectations. We are lowering our price target to $110, from $115. This equates to 15.3x our newly-introduced 2020 EPS estimate of $7.20 (versus a 2019E P/E multiple of 16.0x for our previous PT), which is inline with best-in-class Smid-Cap banks. Relative to other banks, CFR has superior organic growth prospects and a superior credit culture, in our view.””

Shares of CFR stock opened at $100.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $121.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.47 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.84%.

In other news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $377,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Phillip D. Green sold 14,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $1,448,141.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,283.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,846,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,894,000 after buying an additional 64,878 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,483,000 after purchasing an additional 36,286 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 28,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,964,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,968,000 after purchasing an additional 171,180 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

