Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May, 9th (ADP, ATVI, AVP, CY, GGG, IT, MZDAY, NGVT, NSC, SOGO)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $178.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ADP’s third-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Both earnings and revenues improved year over year. The company continues to enjoy a dominant position in the human capital management market through strategic acquisitions. It has a strong business model, high recurring revenues, good margins, robust client retention and low capital expenditure. The company continues to innovate, improve operations and invest in its ongoing transformation efforts. A solid balance sheet enables it to continue with its shareholder-friendly activities alongside strategic buyouts and investments on product development. The stock has outperformed its industry in the past year. On the flip side, ADP faces significant competition in each of its product lines. The company ADP is seeing increase in expenses as it continues to acquire companies and invest in transformation efforts.”

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Activision witnessed growth in daily time spent/user in first-quarter 2019 owing to its franchises – COD and Candy Crush. Additionally, the second season of the Overwatch League, which began in the reported quarter, witnessed higher viewership levels. Moreover, strong performance of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, following its release in the reported quarter aided Activision Publishing results. However, Activision’s first-quarter 2019 revenues declined year over year due to lower segment operating income from Activision, Blizzard and King segments. Notably, decline in in-game revenues, higher costs and increase in investments hurt segmental operating income. Additionally, the lack of major releases hurt Blizzard’s revenues. Moreover, Activision expects expenses to rise going forward, owing to an increase in the number of game releases. Its shares have underperformed the industry over the past year.”

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $3.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avon has outperformed the industry year to date, driven by smooth progress on the "Open Up Avon" strategy, which aided the company to witness earnings beat in first-quarter 2019. Earnings also improved year over year, driven by healthy growth in adjusted operating margin and favorable price/mix. This quarter marked the first adjusted operating margin growth in many years, driven by the solid execution of cost-saving initiatives. Clearly, the company’s “Open Up Avon” strategy, which targets reviving the direct selling business, renovating brands and enhancing e-commerce capabilities, bodes well. Its focus on e-commerce expansion by improving digital tools and product innovations also remains encouraging. However, the company’s dismal sales trends persisted in the first quarter due to currency headwinds and decline in Representatives. Moreover, it expects currency headwinds to be stronger in second-quarter 2019.”

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cypress reported strong first-quarter results. The company is benefiting from solid momentum across industrial, automotive and legacy markets. Further, accelerating design wins — especially owing to new products and the growing adoption of Cypress’ USB devices — are major positives. The company’s decision to close its JV with SK hynix system ic will help it to focus more on automotive, industrial and IoT markets, which will drive business growth. However, Cypress’ weak demand in the consumer end market, and sluggish Microcontroller and Connectivity Division remain concerns. Further, the ongoing trade tension between the United States and China is an overhang. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Graco (NYSE:GGG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Graco's shares have outperformed the industry. In the first quarter of 2019, the company's earnings and revenues lagged respective estimates by 4.1% and 2.6%. On a year-over-year basis, earnings were down 2.1% due to high costs and forex woes. Organic sales in the quarter improved 2% year over year on the back of 10% core growth in the Process segment. For 2019, the company expects organic revenues to grow in a mid-single-digit, largely benefiting from strengthening end markets, solid product offerings and focus on innovation. However, tariff and higher material costs will have an adverse impact of $21 million. Also, unfavorable movements in foreign currencies will be an issue, with adverse impact of 1% on sales and 4% on earnings predicted for 2019. In addition, acquisition-related risks and costs might be an impediment. In the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2019 and 2020 was lowered.”

Gartner (NYSE:IT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gartner’s reported strong first-quarter 2019 results beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both earnings and revenues. The company offers timely, high quality, independent, objective and comprehensive analysis. Its research reports have become indispensable tools for various companies across different sectors, strengthening its leading position in the market. It has a large and diverse addressable market with low customer concentration that mitigates operating risks. On the flip side, Gartner continues to face stiff competition from other players in the market, which is characterized by limited barriers to entry. Revenues from the federal government business are exposed to lengthy approval times and other austerity measures, which often increase operating risks. The stock has outperformed its industry over the past year.”

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ingevity saw its profits drop year over year in the first quarter of 2019, hurt by acquisition charges. Adjusted earnings for the quarter beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but sales missed the same. The company backed its guidance for 2019. Ingevity should gain from Georgia-Pacific’s pine chemicals and Capa businesses buyouts, the adoption of China 6 standard and continued U.S. drilling activity. Also, the company has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, planned maintenance outages across certain plants are likely to hurt Ingevity’s margins in 2019, mostly in the second half. The company is also exposed to inflationary cost pressures, stemming from higher logistics, distribution and legal costs. The company’s high debt level is another concern.”

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $226.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Norfolk Southern have outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. Ushering in further good news, the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenues in the first quarter of 2019 despite headwinds like inclement weather in the United States. Results were also aided by lower costs. In line with its efforts to improve efficiencies, the company reported an improvement in operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) in the quarter. For 2019, it predicts operating ratio to improve at least 100 basis points compared with 65.4% recorded in 2018. Furthermore, the company’s efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks are encouraging. In the first quarter, the company returned $730 million to its shareholders, reflecting a 45% increase year over year. However, high debts and disappointing performance of its automotive division are worrisome.”

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sogou Inc. operates as an online search engine. The Company develops Internet applications such as map, voice search and smart phone assistant as well as web directory and browser. Sogou Inc. is based in China. “

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Charlottesville Virginia, Sonabank is a new regional bank founded by an experienced banking team with close to hundred years of banking experience. They offer a full line of products and services for personal and business banking. Sonabank specializes in small to medium sized business banking. They have extensive experience in Small Business Administration loans as well as other types of financing suited for businesses. “

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery and development of medicines for treatment of serious diseases. The company’s product candidate includes SRK-015 and BMP6 which is in pre-clinical stage. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is based in Cambridge, United States. “

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

