Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for StoneCastle Financial (BANX)

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ: BANX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/6/2019 – StoneCastle Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It invests in community banks located throughout the United States. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation, through preferred equity, subordinated debt and common equity investments predominantly in U.S. domiciled community banks. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is based in United States. “

5/6/2019 – StoneCastle Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Securities. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “▪ StoneCastle earned NII/share of $0.38 for 1Q19, matching the dividend but missing our estimate of $0.42. Redemption activity was significant during the quarter at $19.5mm compared to only $428K in 4Q18. Originations were a minimal $1.5mm. As a result, the portfolio at fair value shrank to $173.1mm compared to $189.1mm Q/Q. Management noted that debt offerings are down 48% Y/Y for all US banks and during the quarter only six sub debt deals closed in the market raising roughly $200mm.



▪ US community banks are very well capitalized, with equity/assets north of 11% and in some instances into the mid-teens. Corporate tax rate reductions combined with few dividend increases and tepid loan growth have all contributed to a much larger equity base for US banks and as a result there is less demand for fresh capital. The looming requirement for sub debt with CECL in March 2020 leaves some light at the end of the tunnel for loan demand. Despite the disappointment at the portfolio shrinking, we think management has the right idea about not chasing loans for the sake of growing the book (which would also grow their fees). With terms of five-to-ten years and fixed rate issuances, BANX could potentially be opening itself up to poor Sharpe ratio investments over a longer time period if it ratcheted up volume with weighted average yields of only 5%-6%. We believe the credit cycle is on the cusp of changing and that the last minute CECL rush will enable BANX to originate loans at much more favorable rates in the not-so-distant future.



▪ NAV/share improved Q/Q to $21.63 from $21.43 as a rebound in markets drove positive valuations on the portfolio. It’s worth pointing out that BANX is basically the inverse of most RICs: 95% of its investments had at least two broker quotes and are thus not marked to model. NAV is more transparent and less arbitrary than any ’40 Act company of which we know. Additionally, US community banks have far lower failure rates than any other single industry we know of and yet the past year StoneCastle’s dividend yield has traded an average of 269 bps higher than the BAML BBB corporate effective yield. We continue to think BANX is a misunderstood and undervalued company, especially when taking underlying credit into account.



▪ We are revising our 2019 NII/share estimate to $1.61 from $1.69 and our 2020 NII/share estimate to $1.72 from $1.75. We are maintaining our BUY rating and our $25 price target.”

▪ US community banks are very well capitalized, with equity/assets north of 11% and in some instances into the mid-teens. Corporate tax rate reductions combined with few dividend increases and tepid loan growth have all contributed to a much larger equity base for US banks and as a result there is less demand for fresh capital. The looming requirement for sub debt with CECL in March 2020 leaves some light at the end of the tunnel for loan demand. Despite the disappointment at the portfolio shrinking, we think management has the right idea about not chasing loans for the sake of growing the book (which would also grow their fees). With terms of five-to-ten years and fixed rate issuances, BANX could potentially be opening itself up to poor Sharpe ratio investments over a longer time period if it ratcheted up volume with weighted average yields of only 5%-6%. We believe the credit cycle is on the cusp of changing and that the last minute CECL rush will enable BANX to originate loans at much more favorable rates in the not-so-distant future. ▪ NAV/share improved Q/Q to $21.63 from $21.43 as a rebound in markets drove positive valuations on the portfolio. It’s worth pointing out that BANX is basically the inverse of most RICs: 95% of its investments had at least two broker quotes and are thus not marked to model. NAV is more transparent and less arbitrary than any ’40 Act company of which we know. Additionally, US community banks have far lower failure rates than any other single industry we know of and yet the past year StoneCastle’s dividend yield has traded an average of 269 bps higher than the BAML BBB corporate effective yield. We continue to think BANX is a misunderstood and undervalued company, especially when taking underlying credit into account. ▪ We are revising our 2019 NII/share estimate to $1.61 from $1.69 and our 2020 NII/share estimate to $1.72 from $1.75. We are maintaining our BUY rating and our $25 price target.” 4/30/2019 – StoneCastle Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It invests in community banks located throughout the United States. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation, through preferred equity, subordinated debt and common equity investments predominantly in U.S. domiciled community banks. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is based in United States. “

4/24/2019 – StoneCastle Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It invests in community banks located throughout the United States. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation, through preferred equity, subordinated debt and common equity investments predominantly in U.S. domiciled community banks. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is based in United States. “

4/15/2019 – StoneCastle Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It invests in community banks located throughout the United States. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation, through preferred equity, subordinated debt and common equity investments predominantly in U.S. domiciled community banks. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is based in United States. “

4/9/2019 – StoneCastle Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It invests in community banks located throughout the United States. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation, through preferred equity, subordinated debt and common equity investments predominantly in U.S. domiciled community banks. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is based in United States. “

4/3/2019 – StoneCastle Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It invests in community banks located throughout the United States. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation, through preferred equity, subordinated debt and common equity investments predominantly in U.S. domiciled community banks. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is based in United States. “

3/22/2019 – StoneCastle Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It invests in community banks located throughout the United States. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation, through preferred equity, subordinated debt and common equity investments predominantly in U.S. domiciled community banks. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is based in United States. “

3/12/2019 – StoneCastle Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It invests in community banks located throughout the United States. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation, through preferred equity, subordinated debt and common equity investments predominantly in U.S. domiciled community banks. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is based in United States. “

StoneCastle Financial stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.92. 2,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,100. StoneCastle Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The company has a market cap of $143.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Get StoneCastle Financial Corp alerts:

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 million. Equities analysts predict that StoneCastle Financial Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in StoneCastle Financial by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its position in StoneCastle Financial by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in StoneCastle Financial by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 135,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 35,313 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in StoneCastle Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in StoneCastle Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 281,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.