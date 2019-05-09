Rentokil Initial (RTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 395 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 395 ($5.16) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RTO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to an “add” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rentokil Initial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 381.10 ($4.98).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 385 ($5.03) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion and a PE ratio of -72.64. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 391.30 ($5.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88.

In related news, insider Richard Solomons acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.10) per share, for a total transaction of £97,500 ($127,401.02).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.