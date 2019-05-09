Rent-A-Center (RCII) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RCII. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

NASDAQ RCII traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.38. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $696.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.62 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at about $6,277,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 5.1% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth about $6,479,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 9.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

