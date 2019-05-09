Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd (LON:TRIG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 125.20 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 124.80 ($1.63), with a volume of 2429170 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.80 ($1.63).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Renewables Infrastructure Group’s previous dividend of $1.63. Renewables Infrastructure Group’s payout ratio is 0.51%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewables Infrastructure Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 10.67.

Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile (LON:TRIG)

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited is a closed-ended investment company, investing in and managing a portfolio of investments in renewable energy infrastructure project companies. Its objectives are to provide shareholders with an attractive long-term income-based return with a positive correlation to inflation by focusing on strong cash generation across a diversified portfolio of predominantly operating projects; to maintain prudent financial management in terms of the approach to cost control, cash management, dividend cover, financing arrangements and foreign exchange and interest rate hedging, and to diversify its investment portfolio to enhance spreading of risk, increase share liquidity and obtain further scale efficiencies, while seeking to enhance Net Asset Value (NAV) per share for investors.

