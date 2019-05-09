Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Renewable Energy Group stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.97. 27,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,365. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $478.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Delbert Christensen purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.01 per share, with a total value of $40,267.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,154.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $164,000.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

