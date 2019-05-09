Regions Financial Corp (RF) Shares Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,184 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial stock opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Regions Financial Corp has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $19.99.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.38%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group set a $17.00 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. FIG Partners reiterated a “market-perform” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Nomura upgraded Regions Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

In other Regions Financial news, COO John B. Owen sold 61,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $941,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $478,593.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,975.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,394. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

