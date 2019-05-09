Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $7.11 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $1,174,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $39,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.1% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 252,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 8,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $513,409.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Rouse sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $160,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSN stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.84. 438,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,764. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.77 and a 52-week high of $78.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSN. Standpoint Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

