Raymond James Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.85% from the stock’s previous close.

BLX has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,297. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.26 million, a P/E ratio of 74.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,389,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,336,000 after purchasing an additional 69,018 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 119,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 22,706 shares in the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, collateral-backed, short and medium term trade, and pre-export financing structured loans; and discounting of notes, cross-border leasing, pre- and post-export financing, import financing, letters of credit, bank guarantees, documentary collection, irrevocable reimbursement undertakings, bankers' acceptance, vendor finance, and ECA-backed financing services.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.