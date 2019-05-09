Raymond James Raises Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD.UN) Price Target to C$160.00

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “average” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BYD.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$124.25 to C$134.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$140.00 to C$138.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$135.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$145.89.

BYD.UN stock traded up C$0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$152.16. 13,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.77. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$81.76 and a 1-year high of C$111.99.

In other news, Senior Officer Edward Cheskis sold 400 shares of Boyd Group Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.03, for a total value of C$54,410.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,153 shares in the company, valued at C$15,527,775.98.

About Boyd Group Income Fund

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. The company operates its autobody/autoglass repair and related services facilities, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada.

