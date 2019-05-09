Raymond James Analysts Give Northland Power (NPI) a C$30.00 Price Target

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) has been given a C$30.00 price objective by Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$27.50 to C$27.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northland Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.03.

Northland Power stock traded up C$0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$24.45. 1,203,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,041. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$19.91 and a 52-week high of C$26.21. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 514.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$380.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$409.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.97000011408309 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

