Rambus Inc. (RMBS) CEO Sells $30,483.60 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $30,483.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Luc Seraphin sold 37,825 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $388,084.50.

RMBS opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.75. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.36). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Rambus’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Rambus by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 168,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Rambus by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

