Radium (RADS) Trading Up 7.6% This Week

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Radium has a market cap of $3.40 million and $4,401.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radium has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Radium coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00015676 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00037957 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000508 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Radium

Radium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,567,631 coins and its circulating supply is 3,562,285 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org . The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

