R1 RCM (RCM) Sets New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 126181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $275.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.37 million. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 145.94% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCM. BidaskClub downgraded R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 208,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 66,844 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 315.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30,039 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 69,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 55,641 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,154,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 349.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 91,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 0.14.

About R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

