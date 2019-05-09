Quilter Investors LTD Sells 108 Shares of American Express (AXP)

Quilter Investors LTD trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 5.3% of Quilter Investors LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Quilter Investors LTD’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 473.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,560 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,072 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 137,280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Michael John O’neill sold 15,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $1,794,441.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,969,077.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $261,776.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,072.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $117.49 on Thursday. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $99.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America set a $108.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.63.

WARNING: “Quilter Investors LTD Sells 108 Shares of American Express (AXP)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/quilter-investors-ltd-sells-108-shares-of-american-express-axp.html.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.