Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $112,000 Position in Archrock Inc (AROC)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lessened its position in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,481 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,319 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,208,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,939,000 after acquiring an additional 64,738 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,132 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 21,132 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 822,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 38,783 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 308,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 23,679 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archrock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archrock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of AROC opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Archrock Inc has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $13.75.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $236.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 million. Archrock had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Archrock’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Archrock Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.42%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

