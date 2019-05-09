Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $74,000 Position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 592.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAB. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 111.8% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 74.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $72.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $115.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $227,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,166.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $74,000 Position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/quadrant-capital-group-llc-has-74000-position-in-westinghouse-air-brake-technologies-corp-wab.html.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.