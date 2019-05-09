Qorvo’s (QRVO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum restated their buy rating on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $72.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Qorvo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Qorvo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.57.

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.86. 130,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $86.50. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $680.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ralph Quinsey sold 209,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $14,447,174.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,813,540.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,279 shares of company stock valued at $15,292,289. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $932,000. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in Qorvo by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 28,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 16,030 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Qorvo by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Qorvo by 303.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 127,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 96,104 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

