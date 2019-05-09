Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Freshpet Inc (FRPT) Cut by William Blair

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. William Blair also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FRPT. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Freshpet to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Freshpet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.13 and a beta of 1.34. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $47.60.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.28 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Associates Spc Midocean sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $154,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,075,000 shares of company stock worth $157,280,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 187,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 86,696 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 780,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,098,000 after buying an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,112,000 after buying an additional 203,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.