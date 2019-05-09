Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) – Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

Shares of NYSE JEC opened at $79.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEC. Lunia Capital LP lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 9,466.9% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 9,932,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828,881 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5,218.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,093,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,776 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $248,993,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,092,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,711,000 after buying an additional 782,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,633,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $49,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,132.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $50,000.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,372.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,774 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,356 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.21%.

Jacobs Engineering Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

