Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orthofix Medical’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OFIX. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Orthofix Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $56.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.35. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $74.44.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.59 million. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Orthofix Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Brad Mason sold 5,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $311,430.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,383,056.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Davide Bianchi sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,576 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

