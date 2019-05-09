Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 19.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,274 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $122,747,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,766,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $598,926,000 after buying an additional 6,298,905 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,507,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,976,000 after buying an additional 1,460,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,926,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,011,000 after buying an additional 1,328,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 872.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,390,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,237,000 after buying an additional 1,247,585 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.23. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $23.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Argus cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Capital One Financial cut Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

