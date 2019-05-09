Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Proteostasis Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,307.84% and a negative return on equity of 91.71%. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million.

Shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.12. 4,248,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -1.06. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.15% of Proteostasis Therapeutics worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

