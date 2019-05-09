Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $420,000 Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SU. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 19,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 360,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 14,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

SU stock opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.88. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.3121 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 63.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SU shares. Mizuho restated an “average” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.03.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

