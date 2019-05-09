Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 137 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 4,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

HDV stock opened at $92.84 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $95.51.

