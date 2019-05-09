Project Pai (PAI) Price Tops $0.0403

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 9th. Project Pai has a market cap of $58.52 million and approximately $5.92 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, HBUS, LBank and Bitfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.60 or 0.08635025 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00037590 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000282 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00001302 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00013100 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,593,669,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,450,927,757 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, OOOBTC, HBUS, LBank, Huobi and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

