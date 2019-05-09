Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake Lowered by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 85,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after buying an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 28,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $2,859,051.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,456,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven D. Bishop sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $3,161,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,906,766.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,324,353 shares of company stock valued at $231,251,546. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $105.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $265.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $71.74 and a 1 year high of $107.20.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 70.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.42.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

