PRIZM Hits Market Capitalization of $8.88 Million (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002790 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. PRIZM has a total market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $8,498.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,069.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $284.37 or 0.04691178 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.75 or 0.02221404 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00015550 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00008118 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00015381 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00034402 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 99,590,293 coins and its circulating supply is 52,502,900 coins. The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

