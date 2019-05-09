Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $2.22 Million Stake in Hexcel Co. (HXL)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 717,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Hexcel by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,299,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,018,000 after acquiring an additional 62,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HXL traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.78. 442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,938. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $73.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Hexcel had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $609.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $80.00 price target on Hexcel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

In related news, insider Timothy Swords sold 20,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,445,189.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,211.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Raymond Schneider sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $155,363.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,137 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

