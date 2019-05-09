Principia Biopharma (PRNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million.

PRNB opened at $29.85 on Thursday. Principia Biopharma has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $38.34. The firm has a market cap of $705.12 million and a PE ratio of 52.37.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Leerink Swann set a $42.00 price target on shares of Principia Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Principia Biopharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 111,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Principia Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

