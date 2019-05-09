Principal Financial Group (PFG) PT Lowered to $50.00 at UBS Group

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.44.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG stock opened at $56.03 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $61.12.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $50,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $160,370. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 377.3% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 464.4% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 644.9% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.