PNM Resources (PNM) Receives Hold Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their hold rating on shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PNM. Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Bank of America raised PNM Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Williams Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised PNM Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.50 to $43.50 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.90.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.28. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $349.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.12 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.00%.

In other news, CFO Charles N. Eldred sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $223,848.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,622.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patrick V. Apodaca sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $212,736.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,594.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,564. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 4,009.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,297,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,842 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth $69,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 1,004.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.