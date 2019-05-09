Plexus Corp. (PLXS) CFO Sells $270,334.75 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,475 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total transaction of $270,334.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,440.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $58.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.83. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $66.98.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $789.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.03 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLXS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 1,548.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Plexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Plexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

