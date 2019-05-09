Piper Jaffray Companies Boosts Beigene (BGNE) Price Target to $180.00

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Maxim Group set a $170.00 target price on Beigene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Beigene in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

Shares of BGNE traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.24. 256,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.89. Beigene has a 12-month low of $105.19 and a 12-month high of $220.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by ($1.65). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 339.91%. The firm had revenue of $58.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Beigene will post -13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beigene news, Director Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $734,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total value of $697,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,298,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,506,222.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,476 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,087. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Beigene in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beigene during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beigene by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beigene during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beigene by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

