Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for SRC Energy Inc (SRCI)

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for SRC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for SRC Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SRCI. Cowen assumed coverage on SRC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SRC Energy to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Ifs Securities raised SRC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on SRC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.45.

Shares of SRCI stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. SRC Energy has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $13.32.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $189.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.20 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in SRC Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 567,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 39,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SRC Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,493,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 301,620 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SRC Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,333,079 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 39,210 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in SRC Energy by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,791 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 625,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in SRC Energy by 380.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 80,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 63,714 shares during the last quarter.

About SRC Energy

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

